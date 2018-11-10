Medallion Financial (MFIN) PT Set at $10.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 45,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medallion Financial stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

