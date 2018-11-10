Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $631,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

