Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,022 Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDC opened at $16.05 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

