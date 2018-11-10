Meet Group (MEET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEET. Canaccord Genuity raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $3.86 on Friday. Meet Group has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $3,243,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,419,548 shares of company stock worth $6,395,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meet Group by 316.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Meet Group in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

