Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.79 million and $101,067.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00251083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.97 or 0.10242538 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,427,530,523 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

