Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Meridian Bioscience has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Meridian Bioscience has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

