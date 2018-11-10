Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,278.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $33.56 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/merriman-wealth-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-heritage-financial-corp-hfwa.html.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.