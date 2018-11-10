Micro Focus International (MCRO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research note released on Wednesday.

MCRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,328.50 ($17.36).

Shares of LON MCRO traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78). 1,675,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($38.81).

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 4,866 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £63,695.94 ($83,230.03).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

