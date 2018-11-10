Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Microvision reported sales of $2.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full-year sales of $18.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.57 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.95 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $49.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microvision.

A number of research firms recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 260.0% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVIS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.04. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

