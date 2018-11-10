Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 190,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,699. The company has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,874.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 66,273 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $834,377.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 213,583 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

