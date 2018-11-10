Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,794,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,702 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,500,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,792,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,829,000 after buying an additional 765,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,267,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

KS stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

