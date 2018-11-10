Miranda Gold (MAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Miranda Gold Corp. (CVE:MAD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Miranda Gold (CVE:MAD)

Miranda Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its exploration projects in Colombia include the Antares project covering 10,500 hectares located in the Antioquia Batholith; the Argelia project covering 5,400 hectares within the Antioquia department; the Cerro Oro project covering a total of 1,584 square hectares located in Caldas; the Mallama project comprising two titles totaling 9,036 hectares in the Nariño department located to the west of the city of Pasto; and the Oribella project comprising approximately 10,700 hectares located in Oribella within the department of Antioquia.

