Misonix (MSON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

MSON stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 41,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,495. Misonix has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $21.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Misonix in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

