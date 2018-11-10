Mitek Systems (MITK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.00 million, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.26. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,135 shares in the company, valued at $796,837.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 348,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 250,585 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,691,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,058,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

