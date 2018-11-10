Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Short Interest Up 78.9% in October

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,178,470 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 658,632 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MITL stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.00. Mitel Networks has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

MITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $560,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $51,254.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,897 shares of company stock valued at $317,063. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITL. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Mitel Networks during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

