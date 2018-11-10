MKS Instruments (MKSI) versus Elbit Vision Systems (EVSNF) Head-To-Head Survey

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Elbit Vision Systems (OTCMKTS:EVSNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and Elbit Vision Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 18.76% 25.57% 17.58% Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Elbit Vision Systems does not pay a dividend. MKS Instruments pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MKS Instruments has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MKS Instruments and Elbit Vision Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 2.08 $339.13 million $5.96 12.20 Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Vision Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MKS Instruments and Elbit Vision Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 0 7 0 3.00 Elbit Vision Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MKS Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Elbit Vision Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Elbit Vision Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Elbit Vision Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Elbit Vision Systems

Elbit Vision Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems worldwide. The company offers vision inspection systems, such as IQ-TEX for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of woven fabrics; and IQ-TEX Lite for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of knitted, non-woven, tire cord, film, metal, coated, and technical fabrics. Its vision inspection systems also include Broken Filaments Analyzer for the detection of broken filament defects in glass fabric; and On Loom Inspection, an automatic visual quality inspection system that monitors selected fabric types, such as carbon, tire cord, and other technical fabrics while weaving. The company also provides accessories comprising invisible ink or sticker marking units, alarm sets, IR ink for marking, and external connecting devices for marking and measuring, as well as services related to automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems. It sells its products through in-house sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

