Mobile Mini (MINI) versus THT Heat Transfer Technology (THTI) Critical Analysis

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobile Mini and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.48 $122.22 million $1.16 35.79 THT Heat Transfer Technology $65.22 million 0.01 -$2.87 million N/A N/A

Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. THT Heat Transfer Technology does not pay a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mobile Mini has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THT Heat Transfer Technology has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobile Mini and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini 1 4 4 0 2.33 THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mobile Mini presently has a consensus price target of $47.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Mini and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini 12.05% 7.95% 3.31% THT Heat Transfer Technology -1.59% -1.84% -1.06%

Summary

Mobile Mini beats THT Heat Transfer Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in plate heat exchangers and various related products in China and internationally. The company offers heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, shell-and-tube heat exchangers, welded plate heat exchangers, and plate-and-shell heat exchangers. Its products are used for various applications in iron, steel, and aluminum manufacturing; chemical manufacturing; electric and nuclear power generation; central building air-conditioning; pharmaceutical production; thermal power plants and residential heating systems; high-pressure liquids; refining, chemical, fertilizer production, and metallurgy equipment; and food and beverage, heat and power, petrochemical, and shipbuilding industry. The company markets its products through its sales force. THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Siping, the People's Republic of China.

