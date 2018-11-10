Mobius (MOBI) Market Cap Reaches $15.61 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, OTCBTC and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $133,293.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00248230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $695.71 or 0.10831754 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,016,636 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitMart, Stellarport, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

