Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells $542,280.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $542,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 790,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,099. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 290.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,805,000 after purchasing an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,044,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $32,522,000.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.