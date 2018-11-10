Monro Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 price target on Monro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $350,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $132,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $12,683.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $4,435,415. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Monro by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Monro by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

