Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$46.00” Price Target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 7.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,279,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,079 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,955,000 after purchasing an additional 408,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,932,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

