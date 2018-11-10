Morneau Shepell (MSI) PT Raised to C$30.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$27.25 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morneau Shepell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Shares of MSI opened at C$28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$21.14 and a 12-month high of C$29.17.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

