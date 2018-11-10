Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $25,920,405.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,924 shares of company stock valued at $118,291,554 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

NYSE:MSI opened at $129.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

