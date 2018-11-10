MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s (MTUAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.