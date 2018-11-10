Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €196.00 by Nord/LB

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €206.26 ($239.84).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

