Murray S. Kessler Purchases 15,683 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) CEO Murray S. Kessler acquired 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRGO stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,106. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 17,377.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

