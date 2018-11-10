Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 34,991 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $110,291,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,056,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,979,000 after buying an additional 2,432,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after buying an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

