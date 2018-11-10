MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $183.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
