MX Oil (MXO) Stock Price Up 12%

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO)’s share price rose 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 2,838,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

About MX Oil (LON:MXO)

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

