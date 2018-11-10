Mylan NV (MYL) Receives $47.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mylan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mylan by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,157 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,500 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. 4,300,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,479. Mylan has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

