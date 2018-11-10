NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.5–2.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.59 million.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,879. The company has a market capitalization of $453.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.34% and a negative return on equity of 201.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $1,372,309.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

