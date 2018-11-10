Natera (NTRA) Trading Down 18.6% Following Weak Earnings

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $16.80. 4,391,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 892% from the average session volume of 442,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Natera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $4,045,008.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock worth $48,674,710. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $59,599,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,271,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 39.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,641,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after acquiring an additional 698,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $15,297,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natera (NTRA) Trading Down 18.6% Following Weak Earnings” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/natera-ntra-trading-down-18-6-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.