National Bank Financial Lowers Yellow Pages (Y) Price Target to C$10.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.75. 576,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,320. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$6.48 and a 1-year high of C$10.73.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$163.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.47052769513109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It operates through four segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate, and Other. The YP segment provides digital and traditional marketing products, such as online and mobile priority placement, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

