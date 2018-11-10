National CineMedia (NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $577.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.83.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 182,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,151.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

