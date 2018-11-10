National Grid (NG) Given a GBX 950 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

National Grid (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 847 ($11.07) to GBX 836 ($10.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 913.59 ($11.94).

National Grid stock traded up GBX 15.70 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 855.70 ($11.18). 9,373,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

