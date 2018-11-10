Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 14th

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 13th.

NNA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

