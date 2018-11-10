NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

