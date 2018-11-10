Neenah Inc (NP) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Neenah in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NP. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

NP stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Neenah has a 52-week low of $71.77 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $79,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,726 shares of company stock worth $423,147 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 827,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76,786 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 128,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

