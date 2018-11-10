NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a coverage optimism score of 2.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

