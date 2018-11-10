Netlist (NLST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

NASDAQ NLST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 1,249,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,808. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

