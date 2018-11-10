New Gold Inc (NGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,442,291 shares, an increase of 3.1% from the October 15th total of 14,981,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,659,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

New Gold stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,504,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,495 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 16,717,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,972,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,629,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,172 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,586,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,588 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

