Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) will report sales of $679.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.90 million and the lowest is $623.40 million. Newfield Exploration posted sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:NFX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 8,570,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,129. Newfield Exploration has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 93,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

