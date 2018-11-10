News Corp (NWSA) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in News by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,215,000 after buying an additional 280,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in News by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 272,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in News by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in News by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in News by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 63,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $14.24 on Friday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

