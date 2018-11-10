NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Singular Research restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.47%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

