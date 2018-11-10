Nexgen Energy (NXE) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Nexgen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

CVE NXE opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Nexgen Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.19.

In other Nexgen Energy news, Director Sybil Elsa Veenman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,800.00.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

