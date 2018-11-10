NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion.

NGL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 1,057,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.32. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.41%.

In other news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

WARNING: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ngl-energy-partners-ngl-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-64-eps.html.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.