Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

