Noble Energy (NBL) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Raymond James raised shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,236. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Noble Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,659 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Noble Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,485,077 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 121.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,945 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

