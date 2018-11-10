Nomad Foods (NOMD) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 88746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $158,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 48.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomad Foods (NOMD) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/nomad-foods-nomd-sets-new-1-year-high-after-earnings-beat.html.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.