Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (AOX) a €12.58 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €12.58 ($14.63) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.94 ($16.21).

ETR AOX opened at €12.50 ($14.53) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

